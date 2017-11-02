Gun run clean up! Harris- magpul 700 hunter- rings ect







Harris 6-9 sbrm bipod $77 shipped











Low seekins 30mm 4-6 rings $107 shipped











AAC flash hider $55 shipped has some carbon build up on it











Remington s/a adl trigger guard and follower ect $25 shipped



Have a like new Magpul hunter in fde has m-lok rail for bipod and detachable mag for 308 $265 shippedHarris 6-9 sbrm bipod $77 shippedLow seekins 30mm 4-6 rings $107 shippedAAC flash hider $55 shipped has some carbon build up on itRemington s/a adl trigger guard and follower ect $25 shipped