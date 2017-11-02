Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
02-11-2017, 10:22 PM
songdogslayer
Gun run clean up! Harris- magpul 700 hunter- rings ect
Have a like new Magpul hunter in fde has m-lok rail for bipod and detachable mag for 308 $265 shipped
Harris 6-9 sbrm bipod $77 shipped
Low seekins 30mm 4-6 rings $107 shipped
AAC flash hider $55 shipped has some carbon build up on it
Remington s/a adl trigger guard and follower ect $25 shipped
02-11-2017, 10:30 PM
TeamSavage
Re: Gun run clean up! Harris- magpul 700 hunter- rings ect
I'll take the big pods
02-11-2017, 10:41 PM
TeamSavage
Re: Gun run clean up! Harris- magpul 700 hunter- rings ect
Smart phone got me. You get the point. Pm in coming
