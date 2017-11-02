Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Gun run clean up! Harris- magpul 700 hunter- rings ect
02-11-2017, 10:22 PM
Have a like new Magpul hunter in fde has m-lok rail for bipod and detachable mag for 308 $265 shipped



Harris 6-9 sbrm bipod $77 shipped





Low seekins 30mm 4-6 rings $107 shipped





AAC flash hider $55 shipped has some carbon build up on it





Remington s/a adl trigger guard and follower ect $25 shipped

02-11-2017, 10:30 PM
I'll take the big pods
02-11-2017, 10:41 PM
Smart phone got me. You get the point. Pm in coming
