Greybull stock
Greybull stock
06-17-2017, 11:47 AM
rafterfp
Greybull stock
Greybull precision long action Rem 700 stock tan black web.
Has loggerhead adj cheek piece installed by Joe
Ducos aka stock doc. Bedded for Rem varm contour.
Can email or text pics. 325 shipped PayPal only thanks.
06-17-2017, 12:02 PM
rafterfp
Re: Greybull stock
Would do some trading on a heavy 6.5 barrel blank also.
