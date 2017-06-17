Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Greybull stock
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Greybull stock
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-17-2017, 11:47 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 233
Greybull stock
Greybull precision long action Rem 700 stock tan black web.
Has loggerhead adj cheek piece installed by Joe
Ducos aka stock doc. Bedded for Rem varm contour.
Can email or text pics. 325 shipped PayPal only thanks.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-17-2017, 12:02 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 233
Re: Greybull stock
Would do some trading on a heavy 6.5 barrel blank also.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« WTB short action | Night force 20 Moa R.E.M. 700 short action »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:30 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC