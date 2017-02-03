Greybull Precision stocks for sale



All three stocks have been bedded for Remington 700 actions.



1. Olive w/black webbing. Short action right hand. Bedded to 700 action with Sendero taper barrel and .300 recoil lug. There was a small imperfection in the grip underside which I filled with epoxy, it does not affect functionality. Light cosmetic scratches on stock. $260 shipped



2. Black w/grey webbing. Long action right hand. Bedded to 700 action with Sendero taper barrel and factory recoil lug. Stock is in good condition with no to very little cosmetic blemishes. $275 shipped



3. Tan w/black webbing. Long action right handed. Bedded to long action with Sendero taper barrel and .300 recoil lug. Stock is lengthened to 14.25" L.O.P. W/ recoil pad to trigger measures 15". Barrel channel was opened for a previous barrel that was a heavier taper and replaced with the Sendero taper barrel.

(Complete RIFLE IS NOT FOR SALE, STOCK ONLY) $260 shipped



PLEASE EMAIL FOR PHOTOS. UNABLE TO UPLOAD FOR SOME REASON.

danielmason@comcast.net



