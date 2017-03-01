Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
01-03-2017, 07:15 AM
timl
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2006
Location: PA
Posts: 428
Glock 23 barrel and mags
I converted my 23 over to 9mm, so I don't see me using these anytime soon. Glock factory barrel and two 13 round Glock magazines...let's try $115 shipped.
