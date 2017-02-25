Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Ghillie Green Hogue Stock
Unread 02-25-2017, 09:41 PM
Ghillie Green Hogue Stock
Ghillie Green Hogue Pillar stock for a Remington 700 Varmint BDL Short Action, the stock is in excellent condition $60.00 Shipped.

IMG_1261 by , on Flickr
IMG_1259 by , on Flickr
IMG_1258 by , on Flickr


As new 5/8 x 24 A2 Flash Suppressor $10 if added to the above.
