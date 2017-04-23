Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
04-23-2017, 02:57 PM
Arcticnomad
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Madison, AL
Posts: 15
Geissele Trigger
I have a Geissele Automatics High Speed National Match trigger NIB for $150.
#
2
04-23-2017, 06:19 PM
marioq
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: DEEP south TX
Posts: 1,621
Re: Geissele Trigger
The receipt says for colt only. Will this work in a standard AR-10
#
3
04-23-2017, 06:55 PM
Arcticnomad
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Madison, AL
Posts: 15
Re: Geissele Trigger
Not sure if it will work in an AR10. This is part of an old gun shops inventory that we inherited in a building we are renting.
#
4
04-23-2017, 07:21 PM
txhunter84
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2014
Posts: 11
Re: Geissele Trigger
I'll take it.
#
5
04-23-2017, 07:27 PM
Arcticnomad
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Madison, AL
Posts: 15
Re: Geissele Trigger
Spf to txhunter84
