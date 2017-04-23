Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Geissele Trigger
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Geissele Trigger
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-23-2017, 02:57 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Madison, AL
Posts: 15
Geissele Trigger
I have a Geissele Automatics High Speed National Match trigger NIB for $150.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Geissele Trigger-trvi0455-1-.jpg  
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-23-2017, 06:19 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: DEEP south TX
Posts: 1,621
Re: Geissele Trigger
The receipt says for colt only. Will this work in a standard AR-10
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-23-2017, 06:55 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Madison, AL
Posts: 15
Re: Geissele Trigger
Not sure if it will work in an AR10. This is part of an old gun shops inventory that we inherited in a building we are renting.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-23-2017, 07:21 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2014
Posts: 11
Re: Geissele Trigger
I'll take it.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 04-23-2017, 07:27 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Madison, AL
Posts: 15
Re: Geissele Trigger
Spf to txhunter84
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Mcmillan Remington Hunter Stock - LH | WTS savage stainless long action magnum »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:52 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC