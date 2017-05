GAP Templar V1 20 MOA Rail Cerekoted For sale is the steel 20 MOA rail that comes with GAP Templar V1 action.This rail is cerekoted OD Green and Is like brand new. Cerekoted by GAP, took it off a 6.5 4S and installed Talley lightweights for hunting. Have 8x40 screws and pictures if you want them. Text 210 two six two 7416.



75.00 shipped.