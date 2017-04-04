Full Set of FN FAL Wood Stocks



I accept personal checks and MOs. Contact me with questions, possible trades or any offers. Thanks for looking.



Jerry





These are very nice Black Walnut stocks for the FN FAL with lots of grain figure. They come with the forend screw, Buttpad, buttpad screw, lower tang screw and metal guard. There is no grip screw. Everything is perfect on these stocks but for a small 1 inch crack from the top of the pistol grip that appears to have been stabilized some time ago. I purchased this way, I have never seen it move and is barely noticeable. This is on the left side and is in the picture, but it is not distinguishable. It is my understanding that this crack is pretty common to FAL wood pistol grips. I just wanted the buyer aware up front. $300.00.I accept personal checks and MOs. Contact me with questions, possible trades or any offers. Thanks for looking.Jerry