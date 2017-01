FS - Winchester SA SS 308 BOSS barrel, stock and Bottom Metal













I decided to have SAC build me an amazing rifle out of my Winchester SS SA and this is what's left over. The barrel is in excellent condition and has had around 600-800 rounds through it so should still have plenty of life. The BOSS was a great system for getting accuracy out of lightweight barrels. I am asking $50 for everything and you pay shipping. Please PM me with any questions.