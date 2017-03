FS: Tikka 7mm Benchmark blank (Carbon wrapped) I have a Benchmark blank in 7mm that I need to sell. Was planning on a 26" 7saum in a Tikka action. Specs are: 7mm, 5 groove, 1:8 twist. Will finish between 25.5"-27". The shank is 1.145. Will work perfect for a Tikka. Asking price is $500 shipped . Posted on other sites, sold to first "I'll take it" or PM timestamp. Payment via Paypal friends and family or USPS MO.



*Can send pictures via Email or Text message*