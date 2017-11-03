FS Stiller Predator SA standard bolt face & Manners EH1 Mini Chassis

I have a new in the box Stiller predator Short action 308 bolt face complete action setup. It includes bottom metal spring follower and action screws. I need to get rid of some of these parts before they turn into another build. I have a like new Manners EH1 stock Mini chassis DBM in Gap camo that will work for this action. I will take $950 shipped for the stiller setup. I will take $925 for the manners with one 308 mag. MANNERS SOLD

