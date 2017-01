FS; Several Hart Barrel Blanks

1), 7mm/.284 Sendero contour 1-9, 26"finished length. #2) , 6mm/.243 Sendero contour, 1-8, 26" #3), 6.5mm/.264 #4 contour, 1-8, 26" #4), .30 cal., 1-10, #4 contour , 26", #5) 6mm/.243, #4 contour, 1-8, 26" #6) .224, Sendero contour, 1-8, 26" I have one (1) of each priced @ $320 each, shipping included (Priority Mail) I have one .338 cal., 1-9 twst., Sendero contour, finish to 30" priced @ $335

__________________

"Shoots real good!": definition; it didn't blow-up in my face. 1993 graduate Montgomery Community College 2yr. gunsmithing program