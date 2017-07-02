FS: Savage LA - Stockade Prairie Dog Special / Tactical stock & DBM I have a Stockade Gunstocks Prairie Dog Special / Tactical stock that I had ordered but didn't ever use.



This stock is for a right-hand, centerfeed, top/side bolt release action and has a varmint contour barrel channel. It has a full length integral aluminum bedding block and their new fill and the whole stock is extremely stiff.



I ordered it with 2 sling swivel studs on the forend spaced for an Atlas pic rail, a 15" LOP, including a 1" recoil pad (easily convertible to 14.5 with a 1/2" pad).



The Stockade bottom metal is really nice and is mag height adjustable. It takes standard AI-style mags. This stock took about 7-8 months to get and ran me about 650ish in the out-of-the-mold finish. It has now been finished and painted flat black. Get it today for 450. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







