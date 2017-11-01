     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page FS: Savage LA stock & DBM - Stockade Prairie Dog Special / Tactical
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

FS: Savage LA stock & DBM - Stockade Prairie Dog Special / Tactical
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-11-2017, 11:09 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Posts: 6
FS: Savage LA stock & DBM - Stockade Prairie Dog Special / Tactical
I have a Stockade Gunstocks Prairie Dog Special / Tactical stock that I had ordered but didn't ever use. It is their money saver (unfinished / out of the mold) version but requires very little sanding & filling to be ready for paint. For a field gun, I was just going to do minimal prep prior to paint.

This stock is for a rigjt-hand, centerfeed, top/side bolt release action and has a varmint barrel channel. It has a full length integral aluminum bedding block and their new fill and the whole stock is extremely stiff. I ordered it with 2 sling swivel studs on the forend spaced for an Atlas pic rail, a 15" LOP, including a 1" recoil pad.

The Stockade bottom metal is really nice and is mag height adjustable. It takes AI-style mags. This stock took about 7-8 months to get and ran me about 650ish. Get it today for 500.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS: Savage LA stock & DBM - Stockade Prairie Dog Special / Tactical-20160915_192345.jpg   FS: Savage LA stock & DBM - Stockade Prairie Dog Special / Tactical-20160915_192530.jpg  

Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Manners EH-1 Hunter Elite | Mcgowen Savage 243 Win Barrel »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:41 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC