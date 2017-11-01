FS: Savage LA stock & DBM - Stockade Prairie Dog Special / Tactical I have a Stockade Gunstocks Prairie Dog Special / Tactical stock that I had ordered but didn't ever use. It is their money saver (unfinished / out of the mold) version but requires very little sanding & filling to be ready for paint. For a field gun, I was just going to do minimal prep prior to paint.



This stock is for a rigjt-hand, centerfeed, top/side bolt release action and has a varmint barrel channel. It has a full length integral aluminum bedding block and their new fill and the whole stock is extremely stiff. I ordered it with 2 sling swivel studs on the forend spaced for an Atlas pic rail, a 15" LOP, including a 1" recoil pad.



The Stockade bottom metal is really nice and is mag height adjustable. It takes AI-style mags. This stock took about 7-8 months to get and ran me about 650ish. Get it today for 500. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



