Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page FS savage barrel
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

FS savage barrel
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-01-2017, 10:23 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Posts: 184
FS savage barrel
I have a savage 110E take off barrel for sale in .243 Ackly improved. It's 22 inches long. Matt blue small shank. Sporter contoured . I have shot Barnes 85 gr bullets in it and shoots very good. $110.00 shipped
Can text pictures if needed.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Choate tactical stock Remington 700 s/a | Manners EH1-rem 700 LA »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:37 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC