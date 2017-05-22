Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
FS - savage 308 barrels
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
FS - savage 308 barrels
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-22-2017, 10:23 PM
andrewsben
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 18
FS - savage 308 barrels
Have 3 savage small shank barrels for sale. All 3 are 1:10 twist. 1 is 26" heavy varmint, the other 2 are 24" fluted and threaded. All brand new take offs. Asking $150 for the 26" and $180 for each of the fluted.
Thanks
Ben
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTB: .358 barrel blank
|
WTS HS take offs, M700 parts
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:48 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC