FS - savage 308 barrels
Unread 05-22-2017, 10:23 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 18
FS - savage 308 barrels
Have 3 savage small shank barrels for sale. All 3 are 1:10 twist. 1 is 26" heavy varmint, the other 2 are 24" fluted and threaded. All brand new take offs. Asking $150 for the 26" and $180 for each of the fluted.

Thanks
Ben
