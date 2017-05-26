FS - Russo extreme pistol stock



Beautiful desert sunset laminated wood extreme pistol stock - Pistol Stocks



Dimensions:

OAL: 24

width of bench rest forearm: 3

width at top of action area: 1 7/8

width at swell in action area: 2 3/16.



Condition  brand new, absolutely perfect, in original box (received in March 2017); my cost, shipped, was $450



Why I/m selling  excess to my current needs; decided not to build a pistol



$395, local pick up or shipped, fully insured, CONUS. I am located in Redondo Beach, CA 90277. Payment by cash, check, or MO; shipment after payment clears my bank. No discount for local pick up.



Option:



Custom aluminum rear bag rider and attach hardware (needs to have a slot milled in the pistol grip base and two pillars installed); 1" wide, 4.5" long, 2.25" tall - $150 (my design, cost was $200)









ELR Researcher, Endowment Member NRA and Life Member CRPA

webmaster@elr-resources.com

www.elr-resources.com

Not a commercial business.

ELR - anything shorter is point blank.



Unlimited Range Shooters Association (URSA) Facilitator

webmaster@unlimitedrange.org

www.unlimitedrange.org

Not a commercial business.

URSA - competition starts at 2000 yards!



