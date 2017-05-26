Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS - Russo extreme pistol stock
Unread 05-26-2017, 07:39 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 800
FS - Russo extreme pistol stock
Russo extreme pistol stock

Beautiful desert sunset laminated wood extreme pistol stock - Pistol Stocks

Dimensions:
OAL: 24
width of bench rest forearm: 3
width at top of action area: 1 7/8
width at swell in action area: 2 3/16.

Condition  brand new, absolutely perfect, in original box (received in March 2017); my cost, shipped, was $450

Why I/m selling  excess to my current needs; decided not to build a pistol

$395, local pick up or shipped, fully insured, CONUS. I am located in Redondo Beach, CA 90277. Payment by cash, check, or MO; shipment after payment clears my bank. No discount for local pick up.

Option:

Custom aluminum rear bag rider and attach hardware (needs to have a slot milled in the pistol grip base and two pillars installed); 1" wide, 4.5" long, 2.25" tall - $150 (my design, cost was $200)
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS - Russo extreme pistol stock-pdr_1708.jpg   FS - Russo extreme pistol stock-pdr_1711.jpg  

FS - Russo extreme pistol stock-pdr_1720.jpg   FS - Russo extreme pistol stock-pdr_1721.jpg  

