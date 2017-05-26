FS - Russo extreme pistol stock

Russo extreme pistol stock
Beautiful desert sunset laminated wood extreme pistol stock - Pistol Stocks
Dimensions:
OAL: 24
width of bench rest forearm: 3
width at top of action area: 1 7/8
width at swell in action area: 2 3/16.
Condition brand new, absolutely perfect, in original box (received in March 2017); my cost, shipped, was $450
Why I/m selling excess to my current needs; decided not to build a pistol
$395, local pick up or shipped, fully insured, CONUS. I am located in Redondo Beach, CA 90277. Payment by cash, check, or MO; shipment after payment clears my bank. No discount for local pick up.
Option:
Custom aluminum rear bag rider and attach hardware (needs to have a slot milled in the pistol grip base and two pillars installed); 1" wide, 4.5" long, 2.25" tall - $150 (my design, cost was $200)