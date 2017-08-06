FS: Rock Creek 308 Win Barrel

Rock Creek 30 cal 10 twist SS M24 contour barrel. Chambered in 308 Win and finished at 24 inches. Muzzle is threaded and has a thread protector with a heavy recessed crown. Cerakoted coyote tan and has light marks from removal. Removed from a trued Rem 700 action to rebarrel to 260 Rem. Tenon threads are not oversize, they measure 1.063 inches in diameter. A 1/4 inch thick recoil lug was used with this barrel. Round count for this barrel is 207 rounds. Excellent accuracy, groups half of an inch at 100 yards with FGMM 175gr SMK ammo. All work was done by a private gunsmith. $500 shipped, paypal gift or postal money order.