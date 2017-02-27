Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


FS Remington 700 receivers
Unread 02-27-2017, 07:20 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Northwest, Missouri
Posts: 672
FS Remington 700 receivers
I have one left , brand new long action, no trigger and no bolt came with these. $250 plus shipping to your FFL.
