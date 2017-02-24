Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page FS Remington 700 Factory DBM with 2 mags**SOLD**
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

FS Remington 700 Factory DBM with 2 mags**SOLD**
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-24-2017, 10:38 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,080
FS Remington 700 Factory DBM with 2 mags**SOLD**
I have a Remington 700 factory DBM with 2 mags and screws. This is a short action NON magnum mags (308 case family) $125 shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS Remington 700 Factory DBM with 2 mags**SOLD**-img_3007.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS--Savage "RUM" Large Shank Long Action | FS: McMillan A5 Remington 700 LA »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:03 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC