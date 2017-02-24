FS Remington 700 Factory DBM with 2 mags**SOLD**

Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS Remington 700 Factory DBM with 2 mags
FS Remington 700 Factory DBM with 2 mags
02-24-2017, 10:38 AM
onpoint
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,080
FS Remington 700 Factory DBM with 2 mags
I have a Remington 700 factory DBM with 2 mags and screws. This is a short action NON magnum mags (308 case family) $125 shipped
