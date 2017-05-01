Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
FS Remington 300 RUM barrel
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
FS Remington 300 RUM barrel
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-05-2017, 03:56 PM
jwall3d11
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: SW Pa.
Posts: 183
FS Remington 300 RUM barrel
I have a new takeoff stainless 300 RUM barrel. It came off of a Remington 700 action. I have 2 .300's and a .338 so I am no longer in need of this. It is a factory Remington sporter contour 26" long. $100 shipped in the US
Thanks for looking
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTB 700 BDL bottom metal.
|
6.5-284 custom savage part out
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
06:09 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC