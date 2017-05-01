     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page FS Remington 300 RUM barrel
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

FS Remington 300 RUM barrel
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-05-2017, 03:56 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: SW Pa.
Posts: 183
FS Remington 300 RUM barrel
I have a new takeoff stainless 300 RUM barrel. It came off of a Remington 700 action. I have 2 .300's and a .338 so I am no longer in need of this. It is a factory Remington sporter contour 26" long. $100 shipped in the US
Thanks for looking
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTB 700 BDL bottom metal. | 6.5-284 custom savage part out »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:09 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC