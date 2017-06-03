Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


FS: Rem 700 SA Bottom Metal w/ Mag Xtender
FS: Rem 700 SA Bottom Metal w/ Mag Xtender
This is the hinged floorplate, box, spring and milled follower for a SA rem 700. Instead of the factory floorplate, it has a mag xtender that allows you to hold 7 rounds of .308 or 10 rounds of .223.

$85 shipped to the lower 48

If you'd like pics, send me a PM and I will be happy to send you some.
