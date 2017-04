FS: Rem 700 LA SS BDL stock with bottom metal, spring, follower



I have for sale a Rem 700 LA BDL stock, bottom metal, spring, and follower from a stainless/synthetic stock. This is an older stock and BDL bottom metal and is much higher quality than the new stuff. The stock is more solid and feels less hollow. The BDL bottom metal is also higher quality with a better latching mechanism than the currently offered version. As such, this is used and has some wear marks here and there. This came off of a 7mm Rem Mag.I will take $115 shipped for it all.