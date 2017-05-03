FS: Rem 700 BDL Mag Boxes with Milled Followers & Springs



Short action. New condition, never been used. Fits 22-250, 243, 260, 7mm-08, 308, etc. $40 shipped, paypal gift or postal money order.





Short action ultra mag. Take off from a 700 SPS. Fits 300 SAUM and 300 WSM. $40 shipped, paypal gift or postal money order.





Long action. Used, like new condition. Fits 25-06, 270, 280, 7mm Rem Mag, 300 Win Mag, etc. $40 shipped, paypal gift or postal money order.





Long action ultra mag. New condition, never been used. Fits 300 RUM and 338 RUM. $40 shipped, paypal gift or postal money order.





Long action ultra mag. New in package. Fits 300 RUM and 338 RUM. $50 shipped, paypal gift or postal money order.

