Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page FS: Rem 700 BDL Mag Boxes with Milled Followers & Springs
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

FS: Rem 700 BDL Mag Boxes with Milled Followers & Springs
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-05-2017, 09:49 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Lancaster, CA
Posts: 255
FS: Rem 700 BDL Mag Boxes with Milled Followers & Springs
I have five sets of Remington 700 BDL magazine boxes complete with milled followers and springs that I won't be using/no longer using. I'm selling these as sets only and not willing to slit up the parts.

Short action. New condition, never been used. Fits 22-250, 243, 260, 7mm-08, 308, etc. $40 shipped, paypal gift or postal money order.


Short action ultra mag. Take off from a 700 SPS. Fits 300 SAUM and 300 WSM. $40 shipped, paypal gift or postal money order.


Long action. Used, like new condition. Fits 25-06, 270, 280, 7mm Rem Mag, 300 Win Mag, etc. $40 shipped, paypal gift or postal money order.


Long action ultra mag. New condition, never been used. Fits 300 RUM and 338 RUM. $40 shipped, paypal gift or postal money order.


Long action ultra mag. New in package. Fits 300 RUM and 338 RUM. $50 shipped, paypal gift or postal money order.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 700 actions, short, blued, 308, NEW | Black Hole 6.5x6.8 spc AR-15 barrel »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:20 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC