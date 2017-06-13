Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS: PTG Piloted 6.5 GAP 4S Reamer
FS: PTG Piloted 6.5 GAP 4S Reamer
06-13-2017, 09:24 AM
parshal
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2002
Posts: 255
FS: PTG Piloted 6.5 GAP 4S Reamer
Used to cut two chambers. This is the .81 freebore reamer.
$125 shipped PayPal as a gift or buyer pays the fee.
