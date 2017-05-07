FS: Pierce Titanium Action

Magnum/WSM bolt face, long action. Includes a titanium recoil and Pierce aluminum 20 MOA rail. Action and bolt have been cerakoted with Elite Smoke. Bolt head is microslicked. Action has had less than 25 rounds and will need a little break-in.



$1400 to your FFL payable via PayPal as a gift.

Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger