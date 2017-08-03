Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page FS: New McMillan EDGE Rem 700 Stock
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

FS: New McMillan EDGE Rem 700 Stock
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-08-2017, 10:13 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Posts: 37
FS: New McMillan EDGE Rem 700 Stock
I've got a New (warranty replacement) McMillan Rem Classic Stock with EDGE fill, ADL configuration inlet, long action. Stock weighs 26oz. Stock is speckletone, tan base, with black and brown specks. Asking $550 shipped TYD.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« LW 6.8 SPC II upper (unassembled) and lower parts | WTS McMillan Game Scout SA and Seekins DBM »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:24 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC