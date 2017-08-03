Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS: New McMillan EDGE Rem 700 Stock
03-08-2017, 10:13 AM
tyewabell
FS: New McMillan EDGE Rem 700 Stock
I've got a New (warranty replacement) McMillan Rem Classic Stock with EDGE fill, ADL configuration inlet, long action. Stock weighs 26oz. Stock is speckletone, tan base, with black and brown specks. Asking $550 shipped TYD.
