FS: New Leupold Mark 4 High Alum 30mm rings
Unread 02-21-2017, 02:00 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 16
FS: New Leupold Mark 4 High Alum 30mm rings
Brand new Leupold Mark 4 Aluminum High 30mm rings in Matte Black.

These are $140 on MidwayUSA. And I'll sell this set for $75 plus $10 shipping (CONUS).

I accept PayPal

Email me at jamie.bolseth@gmail.com or PM me if interested.

Thanks.
