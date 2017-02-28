Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


FS McMillan Hunters Edge 700 BDL Short Action
Unread 02-28-2017, 07:34 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2013
Location: Georgia
Posts: 355
FS McMillan Hunters Edge 700 BDL Short Action
Exactly like title say. It's brand new like I got it today after 5:00 pm. I've ordered a Manners since and I am going with that. Black sling studs. 1" decel and 13.5" LOP. This one is a deal at $575
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS McMillan Hunters Edge 700 BDL Short Action-ee954a09-87d0-4a59-bc8e-a64996802b29.jpg  
