FS: McMillan A5 (RH) for Tikka T3 with AI DBM and 3 Mags Purchased this stock in late '15 for a T3 project, but simply don't have time to dedicate to working on it. The stock is a McMillan A5 in their molded black marble color, inletted for a right-hand Tikka T3. In this particular case, the CDI aluminum DBM is for AI long action mags (.300 WM). Stock has a 1" Limbsaver recoil pad, Seekins 3" Pic rail beneath the fore end, swivel studs fore and aft, and steel pillars (installed by McMillan at the time of production). Includes titanium recoil lug and three AI mags (5 round, though they hold 6 - 7 rounds of most non-magnum cartridges with no issue). The stock has been fired from only once, ten rounds (.270 Win factory loads). Total weight of the stock with the DBM, Ti recoil lug, and action screws is 3.549-lbs. Total value on this sale, purchased new, is ~$1,140, shipping not included. For all intents and purposes, the stock is brand new. It's been kept in a safe and has never seen a drop of rain (not that it would matter if it had; this is a McMillan, after all).



Selling price is $650, plus shipping. Interested parties: don't take offense, but don't send me low-ball offers asking for some lower price with shipping included. I'm firm on the price and shipping terms; please respect that, and if the asking price is too much, then just forget about this sale.



PM me for pics of this stock if interested. Many thanks for your interest. Last edited by Viking264; 07-14-2017 at 04:03 PM .