FS: McMillan A3-Sporter NA SA Rem 700 RH - Beanland Bedding/Seekins BDM
Unread 07-10-2017, 07:29 PM
FS: McMillan A3-Sporter NA SA Rem 700 RH - Beanland Bedding/Seekins BDM
I have a beautiful McMillan A3-Sporter Non-Adjustable for sale inletted for a RH Short Action Rem 700 with a Remington Varmint Contour BBL channel. Stock has 1 rear stud, 2 studs up front and has standard LOP with a 1" packmeyer pad. Color on this stock is 30% Sage 30% Coyote 30% Green & 10% Grey Molded.

It comes bedded for Rem. 700 Actions by Jon Beanland and comes with Seekins AICS SA Detachable Bottom Metal (Mag NOT included.) Action screws are included however. Drop your Stiller, Rem 700 or clone right in this thing and screw it in.


Bedded Stock, Seekins AICS Bottom Metal (No MAG) & Action Screws.

$750 Shipped No Trades Please







Thanks!
