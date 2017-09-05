Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS McMillan 700 L/A Stock
Unread 05-09-2017, 12:32 PM
alf

  
Join Date: Nov 2007
Location: S. W. Wisconsin
Posts: 727
FS McMillan 700 L/A Stock
FOR SALE:

McMillan Marksman pattern stock for a Remington 700 long action.
Standard fill, Sendero/varmint barrel inlet, BDL floorplate, 1" Decelerator pad, standard 13 1/2" length of pull, machined in aluminum pillars, bedded, and painted in snow camo.

I bought this stock to tide me over till my new one came in from McM. It was factory paint in OD green, with typical rubs & scrapes from hunting from the original owner. It was inletted for a MTU contour and ADL trigger guard. I filled in the barrel channel to float a varmint contour with a epoxy & micro balloon mix, and changed it to a BDL floorplate. There's a minor issue of the bolt release tab being recessed a bit more than stock, due to the floorplate sitting on top of the stock rather than flush, as with a McM inlet. Once the work was complete, I gave it my patented one of a kind white camo paint job with a matte clear top coat. Of course, if you don't like it, you can wipe it down and re-spray in whatever color floats your boat.

$395.00 shipped priority mail in the US only.

Cash, USPS money order, PP gift.

First come, first served, as it's advertised elsewhere.
Unread 05-09-2017, 02:49 PM
alf

  
Join Date: Nov 2007
Location: S. W. Wisconsin
Posts: 727
Re: FS McMillan 700 L/A Stock
Pics of the barrel channel:





