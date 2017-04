FS MCM Hunter stock 700SA and BDL BM











I have for sale a MCM Hunter stock for a R700 SA green, black and tan MCSwirly. It was professionally bedded to a Stiller SA with a #4 Bartlien barrel(mag sporter). It is cut for factory BDL and comes with a silver BM. $500 for stock and BM buyer pays actual shipping. PM me with questions.