FS Manners T2 stock Rem 700 SA I have a NIB Manners T2 stock for a Rem 700 SA, M24/40 barrel channel, inletted for M4 bottom metal and includes pillars.

Has 90% carbon shell, painted coyote tan, 3 studs and Decelerater pad.



$500 shipped. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger