Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
FS Manners MCS-T with BDL Mini Chasis
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
FS Manners MCS-T with BDL Mini Chasis
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
07-11-2017, 12:38 PM
Doc88
Bronze Member
Join Date: Nov 2016
Location: SC
Posts: 43
FS Manners MCS-T with BDL Mini Chasis
Manners MCS-T with BDL Mini Chasis coyote tan. Stock was DEVCON bedded for a Stiller TAC-300 action ( Remington 700 Long Action Clone) Brux#5 barrel, BDL bottom metal. . Barrel channel lightly sanded to free float barrel.
$475 shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Last edited by Doc88; 07-11-2017 at
01:49 PM
.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
HS Precision Stock - $325 TYD
|
700 xcr compact take off barrel
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
05:37 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC