FS Manners EH2 Stock LA Stiller/ Rem 700















Thanks for looking Used but good condition Coyote Tan Manners Elite Hunter 2 stock for sale. Inletted for a Stiller/Remington 700 long action using standard BDL Remington floorplate. Has been professionally bedded for a Stiller Tac 300 action. No major defects just a little paint wore off which can be seen in the photos. With a new paint job would look brand new. Two sling swivel studs up front and one in the back. Usually theses aren't in stock anywhere so you wont have the 6 month wait you can have it now.$550 shippedThanks for looking __________________

Austin