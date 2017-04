FS: Manners EH-3 R700 SA BDL GAP camo



Inletted for a rem 700 short action, BDL (I used single stack wyatts mag box for 6.5 saum and PTG obendorf canoe style bottom metal). #3 Bartlein contour (.670" diameter at 26" muzzle).



One front stud, 2 flush cups on left side, right handed, limbsaver pad.



$500 shipped in the lower 48 OBO











