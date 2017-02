FS: Leupold STD scope base Rem 700 LA RH



Item number is 50004 matte black. It's for a Rem 700 Long Action Right Hand action.



This is the scope base with the dovetail front mount, and the adjustable windage in the back.



It's $25 on MidwayUSA. I'll sell this for $10 shipped to you.



I accept PayPal.



Email me at Just cleaning off my work bench. This is a brand new never opened scope base.Item number is 50004 matte black. It's for a Rem 700 Long Action Right Hand action.This is the scope base with the dovetail front mount, and the adjustable windage in the back.It's $25 on MidwayUSA. I'll sell this for $10 shipped to you.I accept PayPal.Email me at jamie.bolseth@gmail.com or PM if interested.