Fs:Krieger 6.5,5r,1:8,29" blank
Fs:Krieger 6.5,5r,1:8,29" blank
04-30-2017, 10:16 AM
nd7stw
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2015
Posts: 36
Fs:Krieger 6.5,5r,1:8,29" blank
I ended up switching directions on my last build. Need to sell this extra krieger blank. $320+ shipping obo. Measures at the muzzle .830, overall length is 29.25, I believe it's a varmint contour. Pm for any questions.
