FS: Juggernaut Tactical LR308 Match barrel
Unread 03-06-2017, 02:07 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 4
FS: Juggernaut Tactical LR308 Match barrel
Spec below. Juggernaut guarantees sub MOA accuracy at 100 yards with match ammo. Switched to 6.5 Creedmoor so I dont need this any longer. Less than 100 rounds through it.

PM me for pics

$200 shipped to the lower 48



Technical Information:
Length: 18"
Material: 416R Stainless Steel
Contour: Medium, Fluted
Chamber: 308 Winchester
Twist Rate: 1 in 10"
Finish: Stainless
M4 Feed Ramps: Yes
Muzzle Thread Pattern: 5/8"-24
Gas Port Location: Mid
Exterior Diameter at Gas Port: 0.750"
Weight: 2 lbs, 2 oz
