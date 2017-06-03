FS: Juggernaut Tactical LR308 Match barrel Spec below. Juggernaut guarantees sub MOA accuracy at 100 yards with match ammo. Switched to 6.5 Creedmoor so I dont need this any longer. Less than 100 rounds through it.



PM me for pics



$200 shipped to the lower 48







Technical Information:

Length: 18"

Material: 416R Stainless Steel

Contour: Medium, Fluted

Chamber: 308 Winchester

Twist Rate: 1 in 10"

Finish: Stainless

M4 Feed Ramps: Yes

Muzzle Thread Pattern: 5/8"-24

Gas Port Location: Mid

Exterior Diameter at Gas Port: 0.750"

Weight: 2 lbs, 2 oz