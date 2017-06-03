|
FS: Juggernaut Tactical LR308 Match barrel
Spec below. Juggernaut guarantees sub MOA accuracy at 100 yards with match ammo. Switched to 6.5 Creedmoor so I dont need this any longer. Less than 100 rounds through it.
PM me for pics
$200 shipped to the lower 48
Technical Information:
Length: 18"
Material: 416R Stainless Steel
Contour: Medium, Fluted
Chamber: 308 Winchester
Twist Rate: 1 in 10"
Finish: Stainless
M4 Feed Ramps: Yes
Muzzle Thread Pattern: 5/8"-24
Gas Port Location: Mid
Exterior Diameter at Gas Port: 0.750"
Weight: 2 lbs, 2 oz