FS: Huber trigger & TPS Scope rings
04-23-2017, 05:14 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Michigan
Posts: 15
FS: Huber trigger & TPS Scope rings
Selling a few things that are no longer needed.

Huber R700 2-stage trigger, 2.5 trigger weight, RH safety, No bolt stop. $220.00 Shipped
Great trigger, only has 100 rds or so on it


TPS Scope rings, picatinny, 30mm, steel, medium high, $85.00 Shipped
Rings where only finger tight on rifle, ended up getting the "low" height for my build

FS: Huber trigger & TPS Scope rings-img_0540.jpg

FS: Huber trigger & TPS Scope rings-img_0541.jpg

FS: Huber trigger & TPS Scope rings-img_0542.jpg
