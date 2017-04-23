FS: Huber trigger & TPS Scope rings



Huber R700 2-stage trigger, 2.5 trigger weight, RH safety, No bolt stop. $220.00 Shipped

Great trigger, only has 100 rds or so on it





TPS Scope rings, picatinny, 30mm, steel, medium high, $85.00 Shipped

Rings where only finger tight on rifle, ended up getting the "low" height for my build











