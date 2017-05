FS: Huber Concepts Rem 700 trigger $265 shipped to your door via USPS flat rate small box. Will come with tracking. Payment via USPS money order or Paypal F&F option. Posted elsewhere and sold to first "I'll take it or PM timestamp".





I have a lightly used (50 rounds of 243win) Huber Concepts trigger for sale. Is for a Rem 700 or Rem 700 clone. It is a right handed 2 stage trigger, subdued, upper right hand safety with no bolt release. Weight is set at 2lbs. Asking price isto your door via USPS flat rate small box. Will come with tracking. Payment via USPS money order or Paypal F&F option. Posted elsewhere and sold to first "I'll take it or PM timestamp".