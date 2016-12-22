Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS: HS Precision Stock
FS: HS Precision Stock
12-22-2016, 09:28 AM
motobtcr
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 464
FS: HS Precision Stock
Brand New 'Ultra-Light' HS Precision SA stock for Model 700 BDL RH. Stock is tan with black webbing and brand new, still in factory packaging.
Model #: PSS 094
$330.00 Shipped with Tracking provided
