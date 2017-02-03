Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


FS HS Precision DBM with mag NEW
Unread 03-02-2017, 09:59 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,098
FS HS Precision DBM with mag NEW
I have a HS Precision DBM that is new I bought for a build and went a different direction. It is a SA 308 case mag. I will take $255 shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS HS Precision DBM with mag NEW-img_3029.jpg   FS HS Precision DBM with mag NEW-img_3030.jpg  

