03-22-2017, 02:00 PM
FS HS Precision Bottom Metal w/2 10 round mags
$350 New in packages HS Precision GenII detach mag upgrade.
One bottom metal and two 10 round mags.
Set pictures for more details. The magazines sale for $100 each.
03-22-2017, 02:00 PM
Re: FS HS Precision Bottom Metal w/2 10 round mags
This for Short Actions
