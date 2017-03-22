Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page FS HS Precision Bottom Metal w/2 10 round mags
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

FS HS Precision Bottom Metal w/2 10 round mags
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-22-2017, 02:00 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2005
Posts: 34
FS HS Precision Bottom Metal w/2 10 round mags
$350 New in packages HS Precision GenII detach mag upgrade.
One bottom metal and two 10 round mags.
Set pictures for more details. The magazines sale for $100 each.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS HS Precision Bottom Metal w/2 10 round mags-hs2.jpg   FS HS Precision Bottom Metal w/2 10 round mags-hs.jpg  

FS HS Precision Bottom Metal w/2 10 round mags-hsprecision-bottom-metal.jpg  
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-22-2017, 02:00 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2005
Posts: 34
Re: FS HS Precision Bottom Metal w/2 10 round mags
This for Short Actions
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Wanted manners t2 or mcmillan game warden | CZ 527 Actions »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:10 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC