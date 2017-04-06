FS- Grayboe Stock Renegade model (A-5)

Remington 700 long action

Varmint (Sendero) contour

BDL floorplate inlet

Black paint



These are $349 plus shipping with a 2 to 4 week wait.

I will ship for $325



Stock is brand new.



Text for pics if seriously interested....



Tony. 970-520-9820