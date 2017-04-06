Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS- Grayboe Stock
06-04-2017, 02:25 PM
6.5x284tony
Gold Member
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: N.E. Colorado
Posts: 705
FS- Grayboe Stock
Renegade model (A-5)
Remington 700 long action
Varmint (Sendero) contour
BDL floorplate inlet
Black paint
These are $349 plus shipping with a 2 to 4 week wait.
I will ship for $325
Stock is brand new.
Text for pics if seriously interested....
Tony. 970-520-9820
