FS/ FT Proof Research carbon 7mm $750 shipped
Unread 04-28-2017, 11:31 PM
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: North Idaho
Posts: 289
FS/ FT Proof Research carbon 7mm $750 shipped
Unchambered blank. Just bought this on here and I'm already switching gears. It'll finish at 26", Sendero contour 8.24" twist. Will take postal money order or PayPal gift or you pay fees.
Also consider glass trades plus cash on my end.
