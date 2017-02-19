Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
FS/FT H-S Precision DBM
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
FS/FT H-S Precision DBM
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-19-2017, 09:23 AM
onpoint
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,064
FS/FT H-S Precision DBM
I have a like new HS-Precision Detach Bottom metal with one 4 rd mag for Short Action. I will sell for $275 shipped or trade for a APA or Curtis DBM SA
H-S PRECISION 700 SHORT ACTION 308 DETACHABLE BOTTOM METALS | Brownells
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Near manufacturing alpha mount
|
WTS brand new Savage .308 heavy barrel
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:32 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC