FS/FT H-S Precision DBM
Unread 02-19-2017, 09:23 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,064
FS/FT H-S Precision DBM
I have a like new HS-Precision Detach Bottom metal with one 4 rd mag for Short Action. I will sell for $275 shipped or trade for a APA or Curtis DBM SA

H-S PRECISION 700 SHORT ACTION 308 DETACHABLE BOTTOM METALS | Brownells
