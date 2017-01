FS/FT Boyd's Laminate Rem 700 SA ADL Forest camo. Has had some bedding put in it. I just can't get used to the thumbhole. Took it coyote hunting 4 times. Scratches shown in pics. Would trade for another non thumbhole stock of some sort or a Jewel trigger. $100tyd buys it. PM if interested Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger