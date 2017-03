FS: Five small shank Savage barrels $200 I have the following Savage small shank sporter barrels for sale:



Savage model 16 stainless 204 ruger 24" with 300 rounds through it.

Savage model 11 blue 204 ruger 24" with less than 150 rounds through it.

Savage model 11 blue 7mm-08 22" unknown count

Savage model 110 matte 270 win 22" with less than 50 rounds through it.

Savage Axis 25-06 matte with 22" less than 200 through it.



I prefer to sell the whole bunch for $200 shipped.